    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor takes readings in engine room

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor takes readings in engine room

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class Kade Rockman takes readings in main machinery room one of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Jan. 21, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 07:49
    Photo ID: 9497995
    VIRIN: 260128-N-HE318-1112
    Resolution: 3115x2225
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor takes readings in engine room [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor takes readings in engine room

    engine
    Engineman
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    US Navy

