(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership

    CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PHILIPPINES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Gunn, center left, the communications officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Philippine Air Force Lt. Gen. Aristotle D. Gonzalez, right, the commander of Northern Luzon Command, during a key leader engagement at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 04:02
    Photo ID: 9497909
    VIRIN: 260120-M-AS577-1209
    Resolution: 7369x4915
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership
    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership
    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership
    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership
    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership
    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership
    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership
    MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Joint Force
    Army
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery