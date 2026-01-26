MRF-SEA Marines Meet Northern Luzon Command Leadership

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Gunn, center left, the communications officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks to Philippine Air Force Lt. Gen. Aristotle D. Gonzalez, right, the commander of Northern Luzon Command, during a key leader engagement at Camp Aquino, Clark, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2026. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability, and composition, to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 04:02
|Photo ID:
|9497909
|VIRIN:
|260120-M-AS577-1209
|Resolution:
|7369x4915
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP AQUINO, CLARK, PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
