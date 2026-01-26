(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NASA Prepares for Recovery Tests aboard John P. Murtha [Image 1 of 5]

    NASA Prepares for Recovery Tests aboard John P. Murtha

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2026) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), and NASA engineers prepare to release a crew module test article from the ship’s well deck, Jan. 26, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations performing a just-in-time training in support of U.S. Space Command's human space flight recovery mission to retrieve NASA’s Artemis II crew and spacecraft following their splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. U.S. 3rd Fleet, an integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 00:05
    Photo ID: 9497670
    VIRIN: 260126-N-DB724-1005
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA Prepares for Recovery Tests aboard John P. Murtha [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NASA
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)
    Artemis II
    U.S. Navy

