    Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloons At Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloons At Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2026) Air Force Staff Sgt. Omar Elizondo, assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron, launches a weather balloon from the portside bridge wing of the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), Jan. 26, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations performing a just-in-time training in support of U.S. Space Command's human space flight recovery mission to retrieve NASA’s Artemis II crew and spacecraft following their splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. U.S. 3rd Fleet, an integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 23:53
    Photo ID: 9497663
    VIRIN: 260126-N-TW227-1109
    Resolution: 4149x6638
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Assigned to the 45th Weather Squadron Launch Weather Balloons At Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weather balloon
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)
    45th Weather Squadron
    U.S. Air Force

