    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    Boxer Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, Jan. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Normand Basque)

    TAGS

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    UH-1Y Venom
    VMM 163

