U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepare Amphibious Combat Vehicles for night operations on the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 25, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 21:14
|Photo ID:
|9497577
|VIRIN:
|260126-M-EF648-1427
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. conducts night operations aboard USS Makin Island [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.