Aerial Insertion Training Exercise at North Wind 26

U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Clendenen (left) and Cpl. Jaeden Ingram (right), scouts assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division set up a security perimeter after exiting a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk as part of an aerial insertion training exercise as part of North Wind 26 at Camp Makomanai, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Grace)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9497556
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-PI398-1005
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|867.84 KB
|Location:
|SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
