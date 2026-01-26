(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Detrick EOC gets an upgrade, provides better support to warfighters

    Detrick EOC gets an upgrade, provides better support to warfighters

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Erickson Barnes 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Tony Hockensmith works inside the newly modernized Emergency Operations Center, after leading a significant reconfiguration and technological overhaul designed to improve collaboration, expand capacity, and modernize how the post responds to crises in order to better support our warfighters and critical federal agencies.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 17:01
    This work, Detrick EOC gets an upgrade, provides better support to warfighters, by Erickson Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Detrick EOC gets an upgrade, provides better support to warfighters

    IMCOM
    Fort Detrick

