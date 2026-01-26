(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on January 28th

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on January 28th

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Horton, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander's individual mobilization augmentee, presents Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award to Staff Sgt. John Boutros, right, 30th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg’s space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9497194
    VIRIN: 260128-X-DW038-1001
    Resolution: 3375x4219
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on January 28th, by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    hawk
    USAF
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery