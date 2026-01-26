Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on January 28th

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Horton, left, Space Launch Delta 30 commander's individual mobilization augmentee, presents Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award to Staff Sgt. John Boutros, right, 30th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg’s space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)