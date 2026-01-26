(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commodities Ready to be Transported to Mississippi Following Severe Winter Weather [Image 4 of 4]

    Commodities Ready to be Transported to Mississippi Following Severe Winter Weather

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Atlanta, Ga. (Jan. 26, 2026) - FEMA staff at the Atlanta Distribution Center process trucks moving commodities including generators and water bottles to areas in Mississippi affected by recent winter storms.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    VIRIN: 260126-O-XG537-6455
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
