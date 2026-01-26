(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin 

    7th Signal Command

    7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters personnel recognized all January birthdays at Fort Meade, Maryland, and Fort Gordon, Georgia Jan. 21, 2026. The command team, Soldiers and civilians sang “Happy Birthday” to their teammates during the monthly observance, and those at Fort Meade enjoyed a slice of birthday cake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9497175
    VIRIN: 260121-A-BP481-1002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays
    7th Singal Command (Theater) January Birthdays
    7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays
    7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays
    7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery