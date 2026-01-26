7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters personnel recognized all January birthdays at Fort Meade, Maryland, and Fort Gordon, Georgia Jan. 21, 2026. The command team, Soldiers and civilians sang “Happy Birthday” to their teammates during the monthly observance, and those at Fort Meade enjoyed a slice of birthday cake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)