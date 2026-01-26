7th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters personnel recognized all January birthdays at Fort Meade, Maryland, and Fort Gordon, Georgia Jan. 21, 2026. The command team, Soldiers and civilians sang “Happy Birthday” to their teammates during the monthly observance, and those at Fort Meade enjoyed a slice of birthday cake. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 16:08
|Photo ID:
|9497175
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-BP481-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater) January Birthdays [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.