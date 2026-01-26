(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Glunt  

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (January 28, 2026) — Instructors at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes train the newest generation of U.S. Navy machinist’s mates at the Machinist’s Mate “A” Schoolhouse, Jan. 28, aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9497077
    VIRIN: 260128-N-RN782-1073
    Resolution: 1798x1200
    Size: 503.67 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates
    Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Machinist's Mates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes
    Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC)
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery