    MVK Commander meeting with MS Governor

    MVK Commander meeting with MS Governor

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Erin Hern 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    Vicksburg District Commander, COL Jeremiah Gipson meeting with the MS National Guard, MEMA, and MS Governor, Tate Reeves briefing about the impacts of the winter storm.

