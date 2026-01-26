(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Repositions Emergency Power Team to support Mississippi After Storm

    USACE Repositions Emergency Power Team to support Mississippi After Storm

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Jason Eaves 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is repositioning an Emergency Power Planning and Response Team (PRT) to support the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) in response to recent emergency conditions caused by the January 2026 Winter Storm. "Our communities throughout the country are experiencing major hardship from Winter Storm Fern and many Americans are unfortunately without power. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are supporting each state’s efforts to get all critical infrastructure back online as fast as possible, and the Corps won’t stop working for our communities until the job is complete,” said Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026
    Photo ID: 9496586
    VIRIN: 260127-D-XI901-3496
    Resolution: 1386x1040
    Size: 456.88 KB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Repositions Emergency Power Team to support Mississippi After Storm [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Eaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Repositions Emergency Power Team to support Mississippi After Storm
    USACE Repositions Emergency Power Team to support Mississippi After Storm

