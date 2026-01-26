USACE Repositions Emergency Power Team to support Mississippi After Storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is repositioning an Emergency Power Planning and Response Team (PRT) to support the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) in response to recent emergency conditions caused by the January 2026 Winter Storm. "Our communities throughout the country are experiencing major hardship from Winter Storm Fern and many Americans are unfortunately without power. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are supporting each state’s efforts to get all critical infrastructure back online as fast as possible, and the Corps won’t stop working for our communities until the job is complete,” said Adam Telle, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.