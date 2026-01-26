(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BEST MEDIC 2026

    BEST MEDIC 2026

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Competitors conduct Land Navigation during Day three of the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)

    This work, BEST MEDIC 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

