Competitors conduct Land Navigation during Day three of the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)
This work, BEST MEDIC 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.