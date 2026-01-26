Pittsburgh Snowmageddon 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guardsman assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing cleared snow from the flight line during heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 27, 2026. The 171st maintains operational readiness despite winter weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella)