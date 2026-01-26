(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pittsburgh Snowmageddon 2026

    Pittsburgh Snowmageddon 2026

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Air National Guardsman assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing cleared snow from the flight line during heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jan. 27, 2026. The 171st maintains operational readiness despite winter weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Scarsella)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9496455
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-KS474-1014
    Resolution: 5829x3878
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Pittsburgh Snowmageddon 2026, by TSgt Rebecca Scarsella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    171st Air Refueling wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171ARW
    Snowmageddon

