Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), welcomes United Kingdom (U.K.) Brigadier Dan Duff, Commander Joint Force Operations (CJFO), to AFRICOM Headquarters in Stuttgart. The two leaders discussed continued U.S./U.K. security cooperation and crisis response coordination. AFRICOM maintains a strong partnership with the U.K., who remain a key ally in AFRICOM’s efforts to counter terrorism and promote prosperity in Africa. [U.S. Army photo by Mr. David Kimery].
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 07:13
|Photo ID:
|9496222
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-ND360-2759
|Resolution:
|4156x2770
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Africom and the U.K. security cooperation and crisis response coordination, by David Kimery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
