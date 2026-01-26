(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Africom and the U.K. security cooperation and crisis response coordination

    GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Photo by David Kimery 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), welcomes United Kingdom (U.K.) Brigadier Dan Duff, Commander Joint Force Operations (CJFO), to AFRICOM Headquarters in Stuttgart. The two leaders discussed continued U.S./U.K. security cooperation and crisis response coordination. AFRICOM maintains a strong partnership with the U.K., who remain a key ally in AFRICOM’s efforts to counter terrorism and promote prosperity in Africa. [U.S. Army photo by Mr. David Kimery].

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 07:13
    VIRIN: 260126-A-ND360-2759
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africom and the U.K. security cooperation and crisis response coordination, by David Kimery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

