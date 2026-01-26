U.S. Africom and the U.K. security cooperation and crisis response coordination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), welcomes United Kingdom (U.K.) Brigadier Dan Duff, Commander Joint Force Operations (CJFO), to AFRICOM Headquarters in Stuttgart. The two leaders discussed continued U.S./U.K. security cooperation and crisis response coordination. AFRICOM maintains a strong partnership with the U.K., who remain a key ally in AFRICOM’s efforts to counter terrorism and promote prosperity in Africa. [U.S. Army photo by Mr. David Kimery].