U.S. Army Soldiers with the East Africa Response Force, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, fire an M224 60 mm mortar with a Comorian Armed Forces service member during a military-to-military engagement in Moroni, Comoros, Jan. 24, 2026. U.S. partnerships with like-minded partners are enduring, institution-building relationships focused on helping nations strengthen their own security, sovereignty, and stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9496186
|VIRIN:
|260124-F-OY097-1267
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|GRANDE COMORE, KM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Partnerships with Comoros [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Levi Rowse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.