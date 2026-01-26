(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strengthening Partnerships with Comoros [Image 2 of 2]

    Strengthening Partnerships with Comoros

    GRANDE COMORE, COMOROS

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the East Africa Response Force, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, fire an M224 60 mm mortar with a Comorian Armed Forces service member during a military-to-military engagement in Moroni, Comoros, Jan. 24, 2026. U.S. partnerships with like-minded partners are enduring, institution-building relationships focused on helping nations strengthen their own security, sovereignty, and stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 05:54
    VIRIN: 260124-F-OY097-1267
    Location: GRANDE COMORE, KM
    Comoros
    60 mm mortar system
    military-to-military engagement
    Comorian Armed Forces
    Task Force Bataan
    U.S. Army

