Strengthening Partnerships with Comoros

U.S. Army Soldiers with the East Africa Response Force, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, fire an M224 60 mm mortar with a Comorian Armed Forces service member during a military-to-military engagement in Moroni, Comoros, Jan. 24, 2026. U.S. partnerships with like-minded partners are enduring, institution-building relationships focused on helping nations strengthen their own security, sovereignty, and stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Rowse)