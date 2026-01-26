(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons [Image 8 of 8]

    Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 04, 2026. Aerial refueling allows aircraft to extend their combat range and loiter time, allowing them to remain airborne for longer periods and remain effective throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 03:53
    Photo ID: 9496113
    VIRIN: 260104-F-UY946-1184
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    F-16
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM

