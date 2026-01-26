QUART 26.2: 2nd Bn., 4th Marines embark USS Makin Island

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5, advances to embark on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 25, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 00:59
|Photo ID:
|9495924
|VIRIN:
|260126-M-EF648-1057
|Resolution:
|4026x2685
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
