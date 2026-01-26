(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BEST MEDIC 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Competitors participate in a 17 mile Ruck March during Day two of the 2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition at JBSA-Camp Bullis, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9495592
    VIRIN: 260127-A-UU600-7107
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, BEST MEDIC 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BestMedic
    2026bestmedic
    bestmedic2026

