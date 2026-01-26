V.A. Secretary vows to end ‘fog’ of bureaucracy in blunt Wyoming roundtable

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins speaks with Wyoming veterans during a roundtable discussion in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 21, 2026. Hosted by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the discussion focused on reducing bureaucratic barriers, improving access to care in frontier states, and strengthening local decision-making within the Department of Veterans Affairs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Leanna Russell)