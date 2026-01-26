(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    V.A. Secretary vows to end 'fog' of bureaucracy in blunt Wyoming roundtable

    V.A. Secretary vows to end ‘fog’ of bureaucracy in blunt Wyoming roundtable

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins speaks with Wyoming veterans during a roundtable discussion in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 21, 2026. Hosted by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the discussion focused on reducing bureaucratic barriers, improving access to care in frontier states, and strengthening local decision-making within the Department of Veterans Affairs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Leanna Russell)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9495403
    VIRIN: 260121-Z-LR307-1012
    Resolution: 5000x4751
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    This work, V.A. Secretary vows to end 'fog' of bureaucracy in blunt Wyoming roundtable [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V.A. Secretary vows to end ‘fog’ of bureaucracy in blunt Wyoming roundtable

    Wyoming National Guard
    Interagency Coordination
    Community Engagement
    Veteran Advocacy
    Frontier Access
    Service to Veterans

