OLE 26.1 Air Assault

U.S. Army crew chiefs assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepare and oversee aircraft operations during an air assault in support of 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 26.1 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Jan. 22, 2026. The training enhanced air and ground integration and reinforced the unit’s ability to rapidly maneuver forces in support of mission objectives.