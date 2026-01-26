(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OLE 26.1 Air Assault

    OLE 26.1 Air Assault

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army crew chiefs assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepare and oversee aircraft operations during an air assault in support of 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 26.1 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Jan. 22, 2026. The training enhanced air and ground integration and reinforced the unit’s ability to rapidly maneuver forces in support of mission objectives.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 17:38
    Photo ID: 9495396
    VIRIN: 260122-A-JO777-6944
    Resolution: 6676x4451
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OLE 26.1 Air Assault, by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

