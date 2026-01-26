(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    January 2026 construction operations for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 14]

    January 2026 construction operations for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors complete work Jan. 14, 2026, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9495171
    VIRIN: 260114-A-OK556-1815
    Resolution: 2981x1896
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, January 2026 construction operations for $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

