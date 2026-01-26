Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes Instructors Train Next Generation of U.S. Navy Cargo Weapons Elevator Operators

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (January 13, 2026) — Instructors at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes train the newest generation of U.S. Navy cargo weapons elevator operators at the Cargo Weapons Elevator Schoolhouse, Jan. 13, aboard Naval Station Great Lakes. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)