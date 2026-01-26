AARGM ER live fire

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    An F/A-18 carries an Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) during a live fire test in January 2026 at Point Mugu Sea Range in California. (U.S. Navy photo).

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 11:33
    Photo ID: 9494587
    VIRIN: 260112-N-N2005-1000
    Resolution: 800x533
    Size: 71.29 KB
    Location: POINT MUGU NAWC, CALIFORNIA, US
