A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, takes flight during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2026. The training demonstrates the 154th Wing’s capability to lead large-force employment exercises, reinforcing the Guard's position as a vital component of the nation's operational force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 03:10
Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
