John Finn participates in MCA

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 25, 2026) — U.S. Navy Ensign Anna Drinkert measures the distance between Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) and Philippine Coast Guard Gabriela Silang-class frigate BRP Gabriela Silang (8301) during a replishment-at-sea drill during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Jan. 25, 2026. The U.S Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)