(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    John Finn participates in MCA [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    John Finn participates in MCA

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2026) — U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) wave at the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) during the Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Jan. 26, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 00:09
    Photo ID: 9493982
    VIRIN: 260126-N-CV021-1052
    Resolution: 5217x3478
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John Finn participates in MCA [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    John Finn participates in MCA
    John Finn participates in MCA
    John Finn participates in MCA
    John Finn participates in MCA
    John Finn participates in MCA
    John Finn participates in MCA
    John Finn participates in MCA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery