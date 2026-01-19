(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load an M777 lightweight 155 mm howitzer with ordnance during a live-fire exercise on San Clemente Island, California, Jan 23, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 23:57
    Photo ID: 9493958
    VIRIN: 260123-M-TI498-1784
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training
    11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, San Clemente Island, Pride of the Pacific, Artillery, Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery