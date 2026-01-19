11th MEU Marines Conduct Artillery Live-Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Echo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load an M777 lightweight 155 mm howitzer with ordnance during a live-fire exercise on San Clemente Island, California, Jan 23, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)