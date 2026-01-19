(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), throws a heaving line as the ship arrives pier side in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 20:45
    VIRIN: 260119-N-KP948-1208
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Arrives in Ponce, Puerto Rico [Image 26 of 26], by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

