(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K-Town K9s! [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    K-Town K9s!

    GERMANY

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Victoria Rose, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, kneels with her military working dog, Kimbo, on the obedience course at Ammunition Depot Europe–Miesau, Germany, Jan. 26, 2026. The interaction reinforces trust and control essential to effective military working dog operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:21
    Photo ID: 9493357
    VIRIN: 260126-A-PT551-1744
    Resolution: 5962x4770
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-Town K9s! [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K-Town K9s!
    K-Town K9s!
    K-Town K9s!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery