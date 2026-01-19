K-Town K9s!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Victoria Rose, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, kneels with her military working dog, Kimbo, on the obedience course at Ammunition Depot Europe–Miesau, Germany, Jan. 26, 2026. The interaction reinforces trust and control essential to effective military working dog operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)