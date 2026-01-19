U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, erect a Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter during Northern Strike 26-1, Jan. 26, 2026, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9493355
|VIRIN:
|260126-Z-OV434-1236
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norther Strike 26-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.