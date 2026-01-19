(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Norther Strike 26-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    Norther Strike 26-1

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Garas 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, erect a Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter during Northern Strike 26-1, Jan. 26, 2026, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Exercise Northern Strike 26-1 is a Joint National Training Capability accredited, Army-sponsored, National Guard Bureau program. The exercise is tailorable, scalable, and cost-effective for readiness. Participants face cold-weather conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of War's Arctic strategy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Daniel Garas)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:27
    Photo ID: 9493355
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-OV434-1236
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norther Strike 26-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike
    Michigan

