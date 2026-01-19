(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    42d Civil Engineering squadron Mobile Water Supply Operations training [Image 8 of 8]

    42d Civil Engineering squadron Mobile Water Supply Operations training

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force title on a fire truck at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 22, 2026. The Mobile Water Supply Operations training ensures safe, efficient water distribution on dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 14:32
    Photo ID: 9493110
    VIRIN: 260122-F-XI916-1019
    Resolution: 4762x3151
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42d Civil Engineering squadron Mobile Water Supply Operations training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

