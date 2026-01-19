U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) salute the flag before a physical exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 23, 2026. Sergeants time training promotes unit readiness and cohesiveness for a more ready fighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9492449
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-KJ763-1003
|Resolution:
|6234x3863
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF conducts a physical training session for sergeant’s time training [Image 3 of 3], by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.