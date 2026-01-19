(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS McFAUL Conducts VBSS Training [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS McFAUL Conducts VBSS Training

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    260122-N-PE072-3381 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Seth Hansknecht and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Tendai Mbiza participate in visit, board, search and seizure tactical team training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 06:43
    Photo ID: 9492384
    VIRIN: 260122-N-PE072-3381
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFAUL Conducts VBSS Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    CENTCOM

