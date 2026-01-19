(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors and Marines Run on the Flight Deck Aboard USS Tripoli

    Sailors and Marines Run on the Flight Deck Aboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors and Marines participate in a 5K run on the flight deck of the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 25, 2026. Tripoli is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 06:17
    Photo ID: 9492378
    VIRIN: 260125-N-RT401-1127
    Resolution: 2503x1669
    Size: 796.16 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines Run on the Flight Deck Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SA Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

