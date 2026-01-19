(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS McFAUL Conducts Gun Shoot

    USS McFAUL Conducts Gun Shoot

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    260122-N-PE072-1347 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 22, 2026) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Bridger Kochenower clears the barrel of an M4 rifle during a sustainment gun shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFAUL Conducts Gun Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    CENTCOM

