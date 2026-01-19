USS McFAUL Conducts General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260117-N-PE072-5283 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 17, 2026) U.S. Sailors check a space for damage during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)