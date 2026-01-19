(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS McFAUL Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    USS McFAUL Conducts General Quarters Drill

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields 

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    260117-N-PE072-5283 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 17, 2026) U.S. Sailors check a space for damage during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 05:16
    Photo ID: 9492361
    VIRIN: 260117-N-PE072-5283
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFAUL Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

