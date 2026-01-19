(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Day in the Life: AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairer (15R) [Image 3 of 3]

    A Day in the Life: AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairer (15R)

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpl. Laurelle Ann Stokes serves as an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer with Delta Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Stokes inspects, maintains, and repairs AH-64 Apache helicopters to ensure aircraft readiness in support of aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 20:53
    Photo ID: 9492163
    VIRIN: 260108-O-A1109-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 686.34 KB
    Location: KR
    This work, A Day in the Life: AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairer (15R) [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

