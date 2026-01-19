A Day in the Life: AH-64 Attack Helicopter Repairer (15R)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Laurelle Ann Stokes serves as an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer with Delta Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Stokes inspects, maintains, and repairs AH-64 Apache helicopters to ensure aircraft readiness in support of aviation operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)