    Fleet Activities Okinawa Public Affairs Officer receives Meritorious Civilian Service Award [Image 2 of 3]

    Fleet Activities Okinawa Public Affairs Officer receives Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
    Candice Barber, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) public affairs officer is presented with her Meritorious Civilian Service Award certificate by Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, January 12, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9492085
    VIRIN: 260112-N-DN657-1020
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Activities Okinawa Public Affairs Officer receives Meritorious Civilian Service Award [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    meritorious service award
    CFAO
    Okinawa
    Japan
    award
    award ceremony

