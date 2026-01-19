Fleet Activities Okinawa Public Affairs Officer receives Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Candice Barber, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) public affairs officer is presented with her Meritorious Civilian Service Award certificate by Capt. Joseph Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, January 12, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)