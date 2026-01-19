(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MKI ACV Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    MKI ACV Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Abraham Ramirez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    An amphibious combat vehicle, attached to the 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, disembarks Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2026. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9492064
    VIRIN: 260124-N-EV749-1320
    Resolution: 2852x1901
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
