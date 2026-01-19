MKI ACV Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An amphibious combat vehicle, attached to the 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, disembarks Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 24, 2026. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)