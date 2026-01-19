JTF - DC continues mission during winter storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Cottrell, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, observes a train arriving at the Chinatown–Gallery Place Metro station in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2026. Joint Task Force–District of Columbia continued its mission as much of the National Capital Region shut down due to winter weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)