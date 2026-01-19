Radio Check at Clearfield Fire Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 244th Engineer Company check radios the Clearfield Fire Department Hagerstown, Maryland, January 24, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 160 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joshua Nugent, photo edited for color and clarity)