    Radio Check at Clearfield Fire Department

    Radio Check at Clearfield Fire Department

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Nugent 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 244th Engineer Company check radios the Clearfield Fire Department Hagerstown, Maryland, January 24, 2026. At the direction of Governor Wes Moore, approximately 160 personnel of the Maryland National Guard activated to support civil authorities with specialized vehicles across the state to ensure rapid response capabilities for communities that may require assistance during inclement weather conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joshua Nugent, photo edited for color and clarity)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9491899
    VIRIN: 260124-A-TG073-8879
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    This work, Radio Check at Clearfield Fire Department, by SGT Joshua Nugent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

