Texas National Guardsmen Responds to Roadway Accidents and Clears Hazards

Texas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 176th Engineer Brigade respond to a rollover accident on Interstate 10 near Sonora, Texas, Jan. 24, 2026, during Winter Storm Fern. Soldiers used an M984 HEMTT wrecker to assist local authorities in recovering an overturned 18-wheeler and clearing the roadway to help restore safe travel conditions. Soldiers remain staged in Sonora and are standing by to respond to additional calls for assistance in support of local authorities.