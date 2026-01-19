USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. William Armbruster, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) training officer, a native of Virgina, welcomes visitors from the Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command as they prepare to embark his ship for a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer, Jan 24, 2026. The ship’s Sailors hosted recruiters, prospective officers and family members as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)