(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. William Armbruster, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) training officer, a native of Virgina, welcomes visitors from the Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command as they prepare to embark his ship for a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer, Jan 24, 2026. The ship’s Sailors hosted recruiters, prospective officers and family members as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 19:13
    Photo ID: 9491473
    VIRIN: 260124-N-ZI955-1011
    Resolution: 5265x4142
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command
    USS Wayne E. Meyer hosts Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    Navy Region Hawaii
    William Armbruster
    Hawaii Navy Officer Recruiting Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery