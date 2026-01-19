(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 takes off from the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), Jan. 24. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet, an integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9491398
    VIRIN: 260124-N-TW227-1087
    Resolution: 6391x4261
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
