USS Tripoli Sailors Go Through the Non-Lethal Weapons Course

Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Justine Caragay is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a non-lethal weapons certification aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 23, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2026 04:36
|Photo ID:
|9491134
|VIRIN:
|260123-N-KX492-2356
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|678.87 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
