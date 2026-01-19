Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct small boat operations in the East China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAST CHINA SEA (Jan. 15, 2026) — U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat on the boat deck during small boat operations in the East China Sea, Jan. 15. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)