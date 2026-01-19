MCAS Iwakuni and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force participate in Bilateral Exercise Nankai Rescue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, Iwakuni City Police Department and Japanese Civilians, look at static vehicle displays during exercise Nankai Rescue 2026, at Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 24, 2026. Exercise Nankai Rescue is a full-scale exercise focused on enhancing the bilateral coordination between the U.S. and Japan in support of humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)